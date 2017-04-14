SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Don't Panic, Lighten Up!
Earth Changes
Elephant kills mahout in Tamil Nadu, India
The Hindu
Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:39 UTC
Police said the mahout, Prasanth (22) of Ananthamangalam, was returning home with the elephant being reared by an individual from Unnamalaikadai near Marthandam after participating in a temple festival at Nattalam.
When they were crossing Nallikulam, the pachyderm suddenly got agitated, dislodged Prasanth from its back and trampled him.
Prasanth, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital, but he died on the way.
The body was sent to Kuzhithurai Government Hospital for a post-mortem.
Marthandam police have registered a case.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Don't Panic, Lighten Up!
Latest News
- Elephant kills mahout in Tamil Nadu, India
- Proof cosmic rays are changing Earth's weather: Mini Ice Age 2015-2035
- No more butt-less gowns: Hospital patients in street clothes get well faster
- Visa overstayers, not border crossers greatest driver of illegal US immigrants
- For first time ever, astronomers image black hole using observatories on three continents to form telescope array
- Chronic disease: There is nothing inevitable or natural about it
- Pepe Escobar - New normal of Trump's foreign policy
- Best of the Web: The Origins and Ultimate Purpose of ISIS: A Brief History of the US-Middle East Proxy War
- Japan scrambled record 1,168 jets in last year over increased China activity
- 1 person killed, 3 hospitalized in shooting at Atlanta train station; suspect apprehended
- Running with scissors: The potential dark side of reality technology
- Pakistani student beaten to death by mob at his university for having 'blasphemous' views
- Disturbing footage: United Airlines have police drag doctor off overbooked flight (Update)
- Staying the course: Key points from Assad's first interview after U.S. attack
- Female doctor found mutilating young girls' genitals in Michigan practice
- What could go wrong: Smithfield Foods establishing bioscience unit to sell pig organs for human transplants
- Israel tries to block Palestinian march to commemorate Nakba, claiming they are too busy to police event
- Sweden wants more manpower to find 10K rejected refugees in hiding after one commits terror attack
- Saturn's moon Enceladus may support alien life
- Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese President Xi at One Belt - One Road international cooperation forum
- Pepe Escobar - New normal of Trump's foreign policy
- Best of the Web: The Origins and Ultimate Purpose of ISIS: A Brief History of the US-Middle East Proxy War
- Japan scrambled record 1,168 jets in last year over increased China activity
- Staying the course: Key points from Assad's first interview after U.S. attack
- Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese President Xi at One Belt - One Road international cooperation forum
- US drops largest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan, first time used in combat
- Russia can't confirm reports on loss of life over US-led bombing in Deir ez-Zor, US denies everything
- Scott Adams: U.S. and Russian relations at a low?
- US military receives the message: Russia ready to shoot down US aircraft and missiles in Syria
- 'Make Al-Qaeda Great Again': Why and How US Intelligence creates Terrorist Networks to Strengthen America's Strategic Domination
- Lavrov invites Iranian and Syrian FMs to Moscow
- UPDATE: US sharply cuts air operations in Syria out of fear of Russian missiles
- Beijing warns striking North Korea 'riskier than striking Syria'
- Expert Kevork Almassian: 'Hundreds of radicals are already in Europe'
- Ambassador Yakovenko: Syrian army most effective force fighting ISIS
- Spicer brands Russia 'an island' for its Syria policy, Iran a failed state
- Israel owns up to 'losing' remains of Palestinians killed during Second Intifada
- Putin and Tillerson finally meet in Moscow
- Lavrov confirms US-Russia military hotline in Syria still suspended
- Assad says Idlib chemical attack 100% fabricated, Syria destroyed all chemical weapons
- Visa overstayers, not border crossers greatest driver of illegal US immigrants
- 1 person killed, 3 hospitalized in shooting at Atlanta train station; suspect apprehended
- Pakistani student beaten to death by mob at his university for having 'blasphemous' views
- Disturbing footage: United Airlines have police drag doctor off overbooked flight (Update)
- Female doctor found mutilating young girls' genitals in Michigan practice
- Israel tries to block Palestinian march to commemorate Nakba, claiming they are too busy to police event
- Sweden wants more manpower to find 10K rejected refugees in hiding after one commits terror attack
- Swastikas near synagogue & market in Israeli city leave residents in shock
- German prosecutors say Iraqi arrested in connection with Dortmund bus attack led ISIS unit
- Not the only one: Another United first-class passenger was threatened with handcuffs to make room for 'higher-priority' traveler
- Ayaan Hirsi Ali: How to combat political Islam
- The refugees who used to make curtains in Syria, now sewing sails in Germany
- UK goes further than UN with calls to end the genocide in South Sudan civil war
- Resourceful Ohio inmates built and hid computers in prison
- Fast and Furious: Suspected triggerman in border agent's murder arrested
- Sacramento police to investigate cop who punched jaywalking suspect
- Sign of the times: 'World War 3' Google search has hit highest peak ever
- Beslan ruling: Kremlin slams ECHR's claim that more lives could have been saved
- Mississippi cop uses Facebook Live to brag about killing dogs, beating people & breaking the law
- Another mess: Chemical leak from US Steel plant closes beaches, parks near Lake Michigan
- A wasteland of the dead: When Europeans first came to B.C., they stepped into the aftermath of a holocaust
- Flashback: Winston Churchill left a legacy of global conflict and crimes against humanity
- Silk-covered body discovered at Inner Mongolia cemetery
- 14,000-year-old settlement in Canada could rewrite North American history
- 2,300-year-old aqueduct, believed to be Rome's oldest uncovered by workers on new Metro line
- Earliest dated rock art in Southern Africa depicts shamans' journey to the world of the spirits
- Embracing figures found beneath molten rock of ancient Pompeii found to be male
- Wealthy Roman settlement discovered beneath Britain's A1 highway in Yorkshire
- The "Wild 90s" in Russia, as reflected in people's memory, part 2
- Eight hundred medieval bodies found during hillfort dig in Roscommon, Ireland
- Scientists unearth medieval remains of the first English 'living dead'
- Most don't know the FBI & police admitted their role in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Vietnam War exhibition reminds world of Russian support to Vietnamese in face of extreme American aggression
- Remains of pyramid dating back to 13th Dynasty discovered in Egypt's Dahshur Necropolis
- Ancient concession stands and shops found at Roman gladiator arena
- In Ice Age Indonesia, people were making jewelry and art
- Book review: State of Terror: How Terrorism Created Modern Israel
- Sentinelese tribe: Rare footage of one of the world's last un-contacted indigenous people
- Elaborate mosaics shed light on enigmatic past of ancient Roman city in France
- JFK journal's stunning admission: 'No complete evidence' Hitler's body was ever found
- For first time ever, astronomers image black hole using observatories on three continents to form telescope array
- Running with scissors: The potential dark side of reality technology
- What could go wrong: Smithfield Foods establishing bioscience unit to sell pig organs for human transplants
- Saturn's moon Enceladus may support alien life
- Stars: Electrically connected and externally powered (video)
- Noise-damping coating to make Russian submarines indistinguishable from whales
- NASA's Hubble sees intense auroras on Uranus
- Shining Sea: 75% of Ocean's animals glow
- Signs of life possibly discovered at deepest point on Earth
- Study shows smartphone fingerprint sensors can be hacked using fake fingerprints
- Big Brobot: US Navy funding development of robotic surveillance system, spy in incredible detail
- Earthquake seismic data comes to life in eerie 'songs'
- 'Great Cold Spot' discovered in Jupiter's atmosphere
- Hackers can steal PINs and passwords by tracking the motion of your phone
- Banks scramble to fix old systems as COBOL language 'cowboys' ride into sunset
- 2017's 'Pink Moon' happens tomorrow: Here's what it means
- Hello...Newman: Yet another sting pranks a predatory journal, Seinfeld-style
- Computational model of the brain shows what triggers Tourette 'tics'
- The US military cozies up to laser weapons
- Temple Grandin on the kinds of minds science desperately needs
- Elephant kills mahout in Tamil Nadu, India
- Proof cosmic rays are changing Earth's weather: Mini Ice Age 2015-2035
- Thousands of dead perch found in Lake Michigan
- Massive sinkhole leads to closing of part of Highway 25 in Lanaudière, Quebec
- Over a quarter of the UK's birds are at risk of extinction or steep decline
- UK butterfly population crashes; fourth worst year on record
- Toddler hospitalized after pit bull attack in Elmwood Place, Ohio
- Horse rescued from 14-feet deep sinkhole in Kittitas County, Washington
- Lightning bolt kills two women, girl in India
- Cyclone Cook: New Zealand braces for 'worst storm in decades'
- Tourist posing for a photo with snake in India doesn't even realize when the snake bites his face... 'then dies an hour later'
- Snake flies through a crack in the door of an internet café and bites man in Thailand
- Father fighting for his life after rare snake attack near London
- Hundreds of dead fish mysteriously washing up in Chesterfield Township, Michigan canal
- Stray dog attacks 5 students in Houston, Texas
- Fresh eruption at Indonesia's Sinabung volcano
- Snow arrives 2 months early to ski resorts in Victoria, Australia
- Thousands of dead fish found along rivers in Costa Rica
- Very shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, the fourth in less than a week
- 'Stunning' moon halo photographed by awe-struck viewers in Bristol, UK
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Large blue meteor fireball illuminates sky over Sweden
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over downtown Denver, Colorado
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- No more butt-less gowns: Hospital patients in street clothes get well faster
- Chronic disease: There is nothing inevitable or natural about it
- Low-calorie sweeteners promote fat accumulation and inflammation
- Commonly used organophosphates are making people 'flame retardant'
- A new poll finds Americans' fears about water pollution hit a 16-year high
- Top vaccine maker? GlaxoSmithKline
- Fourteen lies taught in medical school and the rise of a society addicted to psychotropic drugs
- Over-the-counter drugs that should be avoided
- Modern life and hidden hearing loss
- Dust mites in your pillow and other bedding hazards
- Court forces UK mum to vaccinate her children
- Does caffeine really make you dehydrated?
- What's wrong with that banana?
- 6 hormone balancing powers of red clover
- Infant vaccine schedule endangers the immune system - White paper summarizes over 60 peer-reviewed (PubMed) studies
- America's worst drug crisis ever displayed in maps and charts
- Munchausen syndrome, malingering or psychopathy: Why would someone fake having cancer?
- Jacobson v. Massachusetts: Will this outdated vaccine law ever become obsolete?
- Dissolvable stents create arterial thrombosis
- Hawaii confirms nine cases of rat lungworm infections; researchers call it 'epidemic'
- What is the best strategy for attaining empathy?
- Racist babies? Infants prefer to learn from adults of their own skin color
- How to heal the wounds in your heart
- Beat the blues by hanging out with your friends
- Cool, calm and collected: The perception of cold increases cognitive control
- Pet loss: Lessons in grief
- Flashback: Philosophy professor on Ian Stevenson's reincarnation research: 'It's irrational to disbelieve it'
- Descartes was wrong: 'a person is a person through other persons'
- The virtue of despair
- Flashback: Primates and the evolution of empathy
- New study says your breath is your brain's remote control
- Reconnecting with nature makes us healthier & happier
- Flashback: 'The Tell-Tale Brain': Interview with neurologist V.S. Ramachandran
- The link between patience, willpower and imagination
- Flashback: Beyond spirituality: Meditation for mental health
- Guts, brains, and hormones: The role of inflammation in depression
- How writing about negative experiences helps you move past them
- Intuition can lessen the influence of cognitive biases
- From decapitation to positive psychology: How the vagus nerve connects body, brain & mind
- Protecting the brain from the effects of daily screen time
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
- German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
China is already 'Number 1'
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
- Gandhi
Recent Comments
Like CERN, black holes might be a circular.
After having my eyes peeled for any sort of info about the Russian prowess in regards their EW systems post Donald Cook, i have seen enough to say...
When baby cows are fed a certain diet and slaughtered the meat is called veal, as distinct from beef. Diet and environment have an impact on...
Is it me or has deep state science taken an unusually large interest in Sag A*? And why did the artist use blue energy fliments eminating outward?...
must be one of hillary's. poor kid.
Elephant kills mahout in Tamil Nadu, IndiaAn elephant trampled its mahout to death near Marthandam on Tuesday. Police said the mahout, Prasanth (22) of Ananthamangalam, was returning home with the elephant being reared by an individual...