In continuing incidents of stray dog attacks in Kerala, an 85-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Thiruvilam village in Thiruvananthapuram district, the police said today.The deceased, Kunhikrishnan, had left his home at 9 AM yesterday, saying he was going for a hair cut, it said. When he did not return home till night, family members began a search for him and his body was found bitten by stray dogs late at night.Hundreds of people are bitten by stray dogs across the country every year but Kerala is said to be the worst affected.Source: PTI