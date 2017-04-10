© Google Maps
North Park Elementary School.
At least four people, including a teacher and two students, have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California. The incident is believed to have been a murder-suicide, according to police.

The shooting occurred in a classroom at North Park School. Along with the four victims, the suspect is believed to be down as well, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.


North Park, Cajon and Hillside Elementary Schools are on lockdown, while the San Bernardino campus of California State University is under a shelter-in-place order.