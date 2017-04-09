© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

The detained individual is being questioned as a suspect, Oslo police service said on its official Twitter page.Police have conducted a controlled detonation of the suspicious object, police spokesman Svein Arild Jørundland told VG, adding that at the moment it is unknown whether the device actually contained any explosive elements.adding that bomb disposal experts have been examining the aftermath of the explosion."The noise from the blast was louder than our explosives themselves would cause," a police spokesman was quoted by Reuters.The suspiciously-looking item was found near a bridge on Grønlandsleiret, one of the Norwegian capital's main streets, Jørundland told VG, adding that a bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene.