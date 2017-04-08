After attacking the father-son duo in the living room, the leopard entered the bedroom, when Mangubhai and Kalu locked the animal inside. They then called the villagers and the forest officials who after two hours of struggle were able to tranquillise the leopard. The animal was sent to Jasadhar Animal Care Centre by the forest officials.Mangubhai and Kalu were admitted to a trust-run hospital in Mahuva where doctors said that their condition was stable.On April 1, when Roshan was sitting near his house in Chotra village, a leopard came from the nearby forest area and pounced on him. Sharada, Roshan's mother, who was sitting near him, hit the leopard with a metal bucket. The leopard got hurt and fled in to the forest.Roshan was admitted to government hospital in Rajula for treatment. On Monday Roshan was referred to Mahuva and later sent to Ahmedabad after he developed some complications.