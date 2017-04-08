© Faacebook



The body of meteorologist Tom Johnston was found in Auburn on Thursday night, police said. His death was deemed a likely suicide.Auburn police and searchers from the Maine Warden Service found the body of the 46-year-old, although investigators did not say where the discovery was made or what led them there.Foul play was ruled out, police said, and the death was being investigated as a suicide.Johnston, who worked at WCSH 6, was reported missing Monday.According to a flyer from the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, Johnston left town early Saturday morning to attend an event at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry.According to a story posted by WCSH, Johnston served as the emcee for the resort's Springfest event.The flyer says the last time he had contact with his family was Saturday night. According to a spokesperson at Sunday River, Johnston checked out of a hotel there at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.