© Faacebook
Tom Johnston
The body of meteorologist Tom Johnston was found in Auburn on Thursday night, police said. His death was deemed a likely suicide.

Auburn police and searchers from the Maine Warden Service found the body of the 46-year-old, although investigators did not say where the discovery was made or what led them there.

Foul play was ruled out, police said, and the death was being investigated as a suicide.

Johnston, who worked at WCSH 6, was reported missing Monday.

According to a flyer from the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, Johnston left town early Saturday morning to attend an event at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry.

According to a story posted by WCSH, Johnston served as the emcee for the resort's Springfest event.

The flyer says the last time he had contact with his family was Saturday night. According to a spokesperson at Sunday River, Johnston checked out of a hotel there at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.