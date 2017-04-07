© Reuters

At least three people have been killed after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm just before 3 p.m. local time (13.00 UTC) on Friday. Swedish PM Stefan Lofven said it was likely a terror attack.Lofven said "everything points to a terrorist attack" and confirmed that two people had been killed in the crash in central Stockholm.Shots have reportedly been fired and people in the area fled the scene, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported. The truck reportedly rammed into the upscale Ahlens department store on the busy Drottninggatan street, a major pedestrianized shopping area in the center of the city.The area was cordoned off and large numbers of police and emergency services were at the scene. All subway traffic was also closed down in the city.Live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into."A vehicle has injured people on Drottninggatan," police spokeswoman Towe Hagg told the news agency Reuters."Police received a call from SOS Alarm that a person in a vehicle has injured other people on Drottninggatan," police wrote on Twitter."I saw at least three dead, but probably more," Swedish radio reporter Martin Svenningsen said.The Swedish intelligence agency said the death toll will likely rise.A witness told the news agency Reuters that he had seen a number of body-like forms covered by blankets at the scene of the incident.Jan Granroth told the daily "Aftonbladet" that "we stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream.""I looked out of the store and saw a big truck," he said.