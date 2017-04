© Abbas Momani / AFP



Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned the EU's deputy ambassador to Israel, Mark Gallagher, on Monday, according to Haaretz. The summons followedin the West Bank, in order to make room for Jewish settlements.During the meeting with Gallagher, the ministry's EU director, Avivit Bar-Ilan, told the deputy ambassador that the buildings being destroyed wereShe reminded that "in Israel, illegal construction is dealt with according to the law," according to ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon. "There arearound the world, but the EU chooses to disproportionately focus only on what is done in Area C of the West Bank, which are most definitely not suffering a humanitarian crisis," Bar-Ilan said.According to Nahshon, the ministry alsothe Jerusalem Post reported Israel's message for the bloc came afterThe letter, delivered on behalf of all 28 EU member countries, demanded that Israel stop demolishing Palestinian homes in Area C, especially in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. It said the demolitions would amount to the forcible transfer of village residents, aKhan al-Ahmar is home to a few hundred people who live in temporary structures. Its citizens are among the poorest in the West Bank.to Israel's policies in Area C. It has alsoparticularly in the area of Ma'aleh Adumim and the South Hebron Hills, according to the Jerusalem Post. It argues thatand that international law allows it to provide such housing to Palestinians,Two weeks ago, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider the planned demolitions in Al-Ahmar. Netanyahu replied by saying he will not allow "illegal building by the Palestinians." Although Israel says the buildings in question were erected without permits, the EU and United Nations say such permits are practically impossible for Palestinians to obtain.Tel Aviv has increased demolitions in Area C over the past year, according to figures from the UN's office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs.of forcible transfer by Israel. Those communities house a total of 7,000 residents.Israel's stern words for the EU come just one week afterThe move followed theall having to do with human rights abuses Israel has allegedly committed in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights.