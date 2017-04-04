Telling the truth is a dangerous thing as many know, illegal in fact. Doing so with circumspection, using allegory and a touch of irony is always best, but requires wit and even intellect, something in short supply. That said we move forward.I have been in discussion recently, with intelligence officials from the Reagan era, military, FBI counter-intelligence and unnamed others and have reached some startling conclusions.Ronald Reagan took office in January 1981. The CIA was beginning a war in Central America, was running operations across Africa and was deeply involved in issues in Egypt and Lebanon. These were things I knew of but am unable to indicate why I may know of them, but my knowledge is personal.Russia was at war in Afghanistan, the US still had hostages in Iran and America had over 500,000 troops in Europe.One of the first moves of the Reagan presidency was to "de-task" the CIA and then "re-task the CIA." Vice President George W. Bush had been CIA director under the truncated presidency of Gerald Ford and had spent this time learning the narcotics business and placing the Bush family at the forefront.As CIA director, in 1977 Bush sent his son Jeb to Venezuela to take over banking relationships between that nation and Colombia. George H.W. and his son Jeb were seminal in the fostering and creation of the drug cartels in Colombia and established the CIA connection that would burgeon under Reagan, but I am getting ahead of myself.Simultaneously, the CIA under Bush established strong connections with the narco-tribes of Northern Afghanistan. While the US, through Pakistan and their military and ISIS, ran the Mujahedeen, the CIA began building a narcotics empire there based on heroin. It would have to wait until another Bush son could take advantage of 9/11, perhaps even have some inside involvement if other intelligence is correct, before the CIA could take over world heroin production as well.When Reagan got into office, Bush set up a committee, names like North and Secord and even bin Laden were among the strategic planners. Reagan himself brought in Lee Wanta, who sat in on only some of the meetings, meetings that planned economic warfare on Russia, crashing the ruble and eventually crushing the Soviet Union.However, the primary effort was in simply taking over activities of the CIA and ending America's intelligence program, as we see now, "forever." There is no CIA. This is not a fact carelessly stated. Real intelligence is dangerous and from that time onward, congress would never see anything not hand fed them with full approval of key controlling figures who ran the world's drug trade.You see, before that the CIA was always independent, and under Allan Dulles perhaps even involved in murdering Kennedy, or so rumors state. The CIA as with the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover, was a law onto itself.The CIA was certainly capable of using its skills previously aimed at assassinating foreign leader and focusing those capabilities back on the United States.That vision changed as ideas and situations changed, as technology changed, and as time and death pushed new ideas and new goals to the forefront. Suffice it to say, the CIA and Pentagon, as today, abide as part of America but are certainly not American, not hardly.Here's how it looks if you were there:Let's say you were working at an operational facility on Monday, January 26, 1981. Communications then was via Telex, there was no internet. As phones were not secure, other communication was via courier, sometimes from embassy channels, other times from airline personnel, "stews" who ran documents and other materials for the CIA. Without Pan Am, there would never have been a CIA.Typically, an operational office, based on personnel and their skills, connections and networks, might overlap, dealing with let's say Bulgaria and Jordan and even Panama, simply because the people were there than had the relationships, the language skills and the cover identities that allowed operations.Nothing was done from Langley, nobody sat in a cube and then taxied to Dulles Airport, off to shoot down a dictator or rig an election, this is TV.Pretty much everyone worked for a corporation, Michelin, Dupont, Fluor, Bechtel or was media or a banking official or even a diplomat. All were thugs mind you but thugs with day jobs, albeit theoretical cover "day jobs." In January 1981, all that came to an end."I got in that morning, past the receptionist, past the armed security that the public never sees, picked up my mail, got my telex's and opened the door to my office. To my astonishment a Latin looking gentleman was there with a 4-pocket shirt, a big Rolex and a diamond the size of a marble. He was cutting a cigar. He introduced himself as a "Colombian businessman" and told me that he was advised that I would be able to help him. It was that day I met my new boss, or at least one of them."Why have a war in Central America? Why invent Daniel Ortega, a liberal politician from Nicaragua as a dangerous dictator? Could it be because arming "contras" used planes that accidentally came back loaded with cocaine?When the CIA took over oil operation services in the Gulf of Mexico around that time, the boats that came into New Orleans and other ports, were "tasked" with carrying "medical supplies" to Honduras to support the covert wars on Nicaragua. They came back loaded with, wait for it...cocaine as well.Every discussion was "cocaine" and how to use CIA technology to avoid police, jam radars, find missing bales of drugs or how to keep America's allies in Colombia from killing each other off and ruining business.Miami became the center of the drug universe, where the warriors fighting communism sat in hotel lobby's with umbrella drinks, heading to the toilet every few minutes to stoke themselves up on cocaine.Money moved in trash bags, too tiresome to count, some say they only weighed it. That money bought Washington and was a key aspect of White House policy, and the cover operation to sell weapons to Iran through Israel and Saudi Arabia, then use this as a front to launder billions in cocaine cash in what became known as "Iran Contra."The family that brought crack cocaine to America's school children now delivers Afghani heroin at even lower prices. When the farce of 9/11 led to two invasions, to Afghanistan to put the drug lords of the Northern Alliance in position to kick out the anti-opium Taliban and to loot Iraq's oil resources, there was no independent CIA left.Even the CIA that served the world's oligarchs, much like other intelligence agencies, might well have stood against the War on Terror, an expression of New World Order that would as we have seen spin out of control taking everyone and everything with it.By 2004, the Bush family had privatized the CIA, bought off the Pentagon with Afghani drug cash and set up private mercenary armies. Some say, some very knowledgeable people say that every senior American officer that served in Afghanistan is dirty.Toward that end, the US Supreme Court, servants of the narco-thugs, 5 members at least until Scalia died, legalized narco-bribery under what is known as "Citizens United." This case legalized unlimited "corporate" contributions to any campaign, any corporation, any country and money with "no questions asked." That money is from drugs and human trafficking primarily and it, along with the curious restructuring of congressional districts after 9/11, that financed with drug cash as well, put the narcotics business in charge of the American House of Representatives, the only investigative body, forever.From that time on, they only investigated whoever the drug lords told them to.What is key to understand is that the CIA only runs drugs, nothing else. Drugs are a source of capital and endless political power, all untraced, all attributable and utterly unstoppable during a period of endless war when the CIA runs its own airlines and lives in a world with no frontiers and no oversight of any kind.Expecting otherwise is insane.