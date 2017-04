Yorkshire pudding-brains Louise Mensch, known in polite society as Russia Insider's secret internet girlfriend , has offered up a very predictable and eloquent Twitter analysis of today's tragedy in St. Petersburg.Does it involve Putin?Does it involve Putin blowing up people with impunity to "serve his own ends", like a Batman villain?Does it also include Putin exploding Vitaly Churkin's heart?Ladies and gentlemen, Louise Mensch:She's too crazy even for the Moscow Times (no offense, Moscow Times):We wrote her Twitter bio, by the way:Bless her little heart.