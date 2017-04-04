The President of the Surrey Creep Catchers has been arrested by Surrey RCMP according to one of the group's members.Decoy Nicole Hunter says Ryan Laforge was arrested for assault Monday evening after a sting at a Tim Hortons at Surrey Central Mall.In a video, the vigilante group's president and decoy Hunter, are seen trying to detain a man who allegedly took an offer to sleep with a mother and her six-year-old child.The video shows Laforge shoving the alleged pedophile against a wall."If you try to f*** move, I will f*** end your life. Do you f*** understand," says Laforge."You are here to F*** a six-year-old girl. You just asked me if we could buy lube. Guess what, you're going to jail."Hunter also appears in the video, telling the man cops are on their way."You are f*** sick. Do you know how badly I want to push your head into the f*** wall right now?"Hunter says Laforge was arrested shortly after the Mounties arrived."The cops were all leaving and we were leaving and they said just one more thing...we need to talk to Ryan. They said 'Ryan, we're putting you under arrest for assault,' then they took Ryan away."Hunter claims Laforge approached Surrey RCMP about the sting Sunday, she says the RCMP gave the go ahead and to contact Mounties once a citizen's arrest was made.