An Iowa state representative is under fire after saying women who miscarry after 20 weeks of pregnancy should be forced to carry their dead fetuses to term.During a hearing Wednesday of Senate File 471, which would clear the way for a state ban on abortions after the 20-week mark, Republican Rep. Shannon Lundgren — the manager of 471 — faced a question from fellow Rep. John Forbes, a Democrat.Noting that he has a daughter who is 20 weeks pregnant, Forbes asked that under the bill, would his daughter have to carry her child to term even if a doctor told her there was no longer a heartbeat."Is that good medicine?" Forbes wondered. Newsweek noted that no lawmakers challenged or attempted to correct that statement at the time.But after Progress Iowa, a progressive nonprofit, circulated a video of Lundgren's remarks, the Iowa House GOP tweeted that Lundgren "misspoke."Colin Tadlock, communications director for Iowa House Republicans, told Newsweek that the video of the Lundgren-Forbes exchange is "out of context."On Thursday, Lundgren tweeted a photo taken inside the state Capitol's rotunda of an anti-abortion rally centered around a crib filled with baby shoes and American flags. The 2,000 shoes, Lundgren said, represent "just half of the abortions in Iowa."The vast majority of abortions in Iowa — 94 percent — occur in the first trimester — up to 13 weeks of pregnancy.