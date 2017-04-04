© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
Fire, smoke and protesters on Maidan square in Kiev. February 22, 2014
Ukrainian Minister of Energy Igor Nasalik sent a letter to the US State Department with a request for coal supplies.

"We need 4.7 million tons (coal - Ed.) until January 1, 2017. The contract has begun.We found out that we can supply 2.5 million tons from America, "said Nasalik.

He also said that Ukraine intended to resume supplies from South Africa and other countries, adding that the first supplies of anthracite were expected in May.

Earlier, Nasalik announced his intention to initiate the introduction of a Cabinet's ban on import of coal from the anthracite group from Russia.