Society's Child
Terror attack in Russia: Two explosions on St Petersburg Metro - 10 people reported dead, 50 injured
RT
Mon, 03 Apr 2017 11:26 UTC
Preliminary reports indicate that some 10 people may have been killed and 20 injured in the blast, news agencies said citing sources close to the investigation.
The incident reportedly happened at the Sennaya station of the northwestern Russian city's underground transit system.
The local rescue services told TASS they were responding to the report of the smoke, but could not provide any details. At least eight stations of the metro have been closed for passengers.
Some of the images show several bodies lying next to the damaged car, with blood apparently spilt on a bench. RIA Novosti said evacuation of people from the affected area was underway.
The metro management said they received reports of an explosion inside the car, possibly of an improvised explosive device. Photos taken near the Sennaya Ploshchad station entry showed firefighter vehicles involved in responding to the emergency.
Comment: Putin has responded to the blasts in St. Petersburg by expressing patience in determining the cause, saying that "it's too early to talk about possible causes." That's a far cry from Western politicians and media who within hours are quick to pin blame on whatever bogeyman they wish to demonize.
Reader Comments
sbc · 2017-04-03T13:17:42Z
and why hasn't this happened in america yet? oh that's right the terrorists don't bite the hand that feeds them.
Niall · 2017-04-03T13:46:21Z
Putin was due to meet Lukashenko (Belarussian leader) in St Petersburg today. Both leaders recently thwarted attempts to spark 'Maidans' in their capitals, so this is likely a 'reminder' that you-know-who can get to them.
