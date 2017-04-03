© сторожевая башня / Twitter

A suspected IED explosion inside a car of the St. Petersburg Metro system has resulted in casualties among passengers, according to the transit system's management. An evacuation is underway and some stations have been closed for entry.The incident reportedly happened at the Sennaya station of the northwestern Russian city's underground transit system.The local rescue services told TASS they were responding to the report of the smoke, but could not provide any details. At least eight stations of the metro have been closed for passengers.The metro management said they received reports of an explosion inside the car, possibly of an improvised explosive device. Photos taken near the Sennaya Ploshchad station entry showed firefighter vehicles involved in responding to the emergency.