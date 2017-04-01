© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The eruption at the Kambalny Volcano in eastern Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula continues to intensify. The ash cloud now extends over 200 miles and rises 30,000+ in the air. Additionally underwater volcanoes erupt along the Mayonnaise Rocks ares south of Tokyo. Then we have ice volcanoes in the great lakes of USA and ocean sea temperatures are very cool in the southern hemisphere.