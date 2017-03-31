The most disturbing of which may be one in which Fennell received a call to respond to a shooting.

"Somebody's gettin'shot....Oh we-e-ll!...Oh, we-e-ll!"

"I was struck in the neck; I was choked."

"I was threatened [and] I had a gun pulled to my head."

"We are very concerned about what is depicted in the video. The department is currently investigating the matter."

"I'm going to come down there and get you. I'm going to make you call me. You see these lights, you know what I'm wearing? I can make you call me."

"What I just saw on this YouTube video is arrogant and shameful...If the incident occurred anywhere near his assigned area of responsibility and he truly delayed his response, it is a prima facia case of dereliction of duty."