© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As all indicators for our Sun and the next solar cycle signaling a grand solar minimum and cooling temperatures as Earth enters a Mini Ice Age, the IPCC will need to explain our cooling world. Here is the excuse they will use a high altitude tethered balloon ice crystal delivery system that is supposed to replicate a volcanic eruption and block out sunlight. The groups from Harvard and funding agencies involved in the project will then take credit for cooling the planet and saving us from global warming. The stage is set, but the "experiment" is $29 Billion, so full implementation will run in the trillions. They will need your money.