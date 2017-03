Set to become the world's largest seed technology company, if it is successful in acquiring Monsanto - Bayer's Adrian Percy, a global head of Research and Development with Bayer, has publicly bemoaned the fact that consumers in Europe are staunchly resisting genetic engineering and even stated that he believes that the battle over GMOs in Europe is over."To be honest," he said . "I think that battle is probably lost."Percy says that countries like France and Germany are simply not going to budge when it comes to GMOs and that there is no point in fighting it. But that doesn't mean that Percy, Monsanto or Bayer are actually giving up. In fact, they're simply gearing up for a new fight, this time, with more "educated" "scientists," "farmers" and "consumers."Percy said he believes it's critical that the scientific community get behind gene editing and other forms of genetic engineering and take the lead in advocating for the technologies to be used in Europe. There is little doubt, of course, that the legions of scientists who are getting paid by GMO seed companies to find positive results in their experiments...oops, I mean, (*Ahem) objective results.This is despite the fact that the last time scientists and Bayer went on a propaganda spree in Europe, it ended with the deaths of millions of people in concentration camps in the second World War. But what is a few million people gassed to death between friends, eh?But speaking of propaganda and indoctrination, it should be noted that Percy himself was speaking at the "Agvocacy" forum in San Antonia when he made his remarks."The debate in Europe," he said. "Is going to be a difficult one because people are entrenched at this point."The program is designed to equip the farmers "with facts about biotechnology and chemicals and how to engage with consumers through social media."Indeed, any grad student with a pot plant is likely to be considered a grower and will take to the interwebs to launch volleys of insults at soccer moms, hippies and foodies for daring to form their own opinions without a prescription from a PhD. Likewise, Bayer is working with its own CropScience division which contains 5,000 scientists to "help educate the public."Something tells me that out of the 5,000 scientists, there will be no dissenters. Obviously, it's because the science is so rock solid...Clearly it has nothing to do with their paychecks.To make matters more irritating, Bayer has apparently taken cues from McDonald's in terms of naming its programs. What's next, will farmers become agfarmers and consumers become part of the Bayer community by being agsumers? Perhaps Bayer's new technology will be neither genetic engineering nor gene editing. Instead, Europe may get to see genetic ag-genering and ag-editing. Truly we expected better from what is set to become one of the largest corporations on the face of the earth.Chief Technology Officer with Monsanto, Robert Fraley, has stated, "Certainly, if there's anything that we've learned from our experience with GMOs, is we know that good science by itself is not enough. It has to be accompanied by great communication and a transparent relationship with the public."By great communication, Fraley really means good propaganda. And by good science, he means bought scientists. As for a transparent relationship with the public, we can only assume Fraley means the above quote where he publicly stated that he is going to help propagandize the public to promote his product.You've been warned.