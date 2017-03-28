© KTRK



Forecasters say strong storms that swept through parts of Texas and Oklahoma are just the beginning of what's expected to be a busy week of severe weather.The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storm system that struck the Southern Plains on Sunday will take aim Monday at Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley states.Forecasters say damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats Monday, particularly in western Kentucky, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee, including the Memphis area.Bad weather is again in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.On Sunday, forecasters received a report of a tornado in Ada, Oklahoma, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, but no substantial damage has been reported.A tornado destroyed four mobile homes and damaged others near Cato, Arkansas, late Friday night. In northwest Louisiana, sheriff's officials said a church was destroyed by an apparent tornado, though no injuries were reported.Source: AP