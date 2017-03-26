It takes place in Brussels, Belgium, the de facto capital of the European Union (EU), which makes it all the more unbelievable.
For those who are uninitiated in the back story of either Pizzagate or Pedogate, the following 3 articles ought to be read and/or viewed if this commentary is to make any sense whatsoever.
Brussels Becomes Europe's Capital For Public Pedogate Artwork
Brussels residents upset over shocking, gory street art
PEDOGATE: Shockingly Violent Artwork In Brussels Sends A Message From Global Elites
Many of the paintings (photos of) in each of the preceding posts are as shocking as they are without precedent in a public space. Likewise, the painting portrayals are as horrifying as they are threatening...to someone, somewhere who fully understands the implicit message.
Who did it and who commissioned it?
Of course, the real $64,000 question here is: Exactly who commissioned who to do this unparalleled and sinister street art?
There are only two possible answers to this extremely important question during these times marked by Pizzagate in Washington, D.C. and Pedogate worldwide.
Answer #1:
Because the EU is now experiencing so many threats to its very existence, it could be that the threats are being issued by its Brussels headquarters to all concerned. In the wake of Brexit and the Trump election, nationalist movements are all the rage across Europe and beyond. Previous concerns about a Grexit, and now serious talk of Frexit and Nexit, only greatly compound the ultra-serious problem of the EU's continuity.
Given this worsening predicament, it's quite likely that the NWO globalist cabal, which fabricated the doomed EU project, is directly responsible for secretly commissioning the outrageous artwork. Those clandestine Eurozone overlords may be using the highly publicized and gory street art as a way of intimidating the EU leadership. More specifically, it is the European Commission, Council of the European Union, and European Council, as well as the European Parliament, who might be targeted. More specifically, it's the various national representatives in favor of EU dissolution who are the most vulnerable to such a campaign of terror and intimidation.
What better way to send a terrifying missive to all of the national governments and individual reps not to even think about leaving the EU reservation. Particularly in light of 2017 elections happening in France, and the stolen election that recently took place in the Netherlands, does this appear to be the deliberate plan. As the members of Parliament go back to their respective countries, they would be obviously compelled to tow the EU line. Why?
Because either the reps are themselves compromised by Pedogate, which is why the EU Parliament was located in the Pedogate capital of the world—Brussels. Or, because the violent artwork serves as a stunning reminder of what will happen to anyone who advocates for their nation's exit via a national referendum.
However, it is Brussels, Belgium that has become the locus of intense pedophobic and pedophilia activity for many decades. Over the centuries, some of the castles and chateaux surrounding Belgium came to be known as full-time child torture and murder factories. Now we know why so many children go missing in Brussels every year.The Bottom Line: Any and all attempts to leave the EU reservation will be met with overwhelming force and, for those responsible, conducted on pain of death—a most gruesome death as per the Brussels paintings.
Given the unique role that pedophobia/pedophilia plays as the primary control mechanism of the Global Control Matrix, it should come as no surprise that Brussels was chosen as the de facto capital of the European Union. How easy it is to lure so many leaders from all over Europe into criminal behavior they had no inclination toward.
Source: P E D O G A T E: A Global Child Exploitation Crime Syndicate
Answer #2
The much less likely scenario is that this building art was strategically placed in each location as a direct threat to prime Pedogate perpetrators, as in higher-ups on the totem pole of the global pedophilia crime syndicate. In this case, the menacing art may have been put in place to show the perps that they are but a moment away from being outed - BIG time. Just like the Pizzagate perps were exposed in a way never seen in American history.
This scenario would be similar to the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth when they put up a massive video billboard right across from The New York Times Building. The same video was replayed day after day which showed Building #7 being taken down by way of a perfectly controlled demolition during the early evening of September 11, 2001. Notwithstanding that the NYT was most definitely in on the cover-up, they again had an excellent vantage point to see firsthand the 9/11 inside job via original video footage.
Conclusion
It's impossible to say for certain why this major psyop was conducted in the capital of Belgium. Nonetheless, this CIA-coordinated black operation has served to wake up many to the pervasive malevolence and sheer terror associated with Pedogate, Pizzagate, and it's many organized offshoots of criminal pederasty, pedophilia and pedophobia.
Now it can be better understood as to why the Internet news realm has been so bombarded with MSM and Alt Media articles today with Pizzagatenews. In the most viral MSM news reports, Infowars' Alex Jones has uncharacteristically apologized for outing Comet Ping Pong's James Alefantis—Pizzagate's first major villain along with John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's 2016 Campaign Chairman.[1]
Now why, pray tell, did that happen on the same day as the first annual Pedogate protest in Washington, D.C. at Lafayette Park?
The MSM very purposefully launched this anti-Pizzagate truth campaign the day before the Washington demonstration today, Saturday, March 25, 2017.[2] In other words, Alex Jones's feet were held to the fire (perhaps by Podesta's lawyers) in order to compel him to retract all of his previous statements about Comet Ping Pong Pizza and its owner James Alefantis. WOW ! ! !
Not only that, but former Huffington Post writer David Seaman was also mercilessly smeared in a highly unusual piece just posted by The Daily Beast as follows. Hence, there is currently a very organized and coordinated effort underway by Deep State to forever undermine both Pizzagate and Pedogate truth. And, they will not stop until they feel the movement has been sufficiently neutralized.
HUGE Hit Piece by The Daily Beast on Pizzagate Investigative Journalist — MSM Stifles Pedogate Truth With a Vengeance
The word needs to really get out about this stealthy plot to take down the worldwide Pedogate truth movement. The lives and welfare of so many children the world over are now at stake.
The Millennium Report
March 25, 2017
Editor's Note
As usual there was some calculated MSM coverage of this Belgium scandal which tried to explain these public painting placements as the result of extremely bad judgment. It was also intimated that they reflected current ultra-liberal European values where anything goes, anytime. Of course, in view of the continental disaster area that the Eurozone has been transformed into — socially and politically — these explanations may seem plausible at first glance. However, only by reading the original news accounts reported by the Belgian press will they be seen as the transparently disingenuous reports that they were. In this way they provided cover for the Pedogate co-conspirators and their true intentions.
Source
[1] Pizzagate / Pedogate Protest Happening Right Now In Washington, D.C.
[2] Dear Alex Jones: When all the Pizzagate children are brutally killed, who will give voice to their stifled sacrifices?
Pedogate in Brussels: Why the de facto capital of the EU permits such depraved and threatening street artThis is a story that has to be read, and especially viewed, to be believed. It takes place in Brussels, Belgium, the de facto capital of the European Union (EU), which makes it all the more...