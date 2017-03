The endlessly increasing vaccine push on the public, at the behest of pharmaceutical companies, can be looked at as nothing more than a psychological operation (PSYOP). From the European Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) comes the 2016 " Best Practice Guidance 1st Edition: How to Respond to Vocal Vaccine Deniers in Public ". From this guide parents and communities will understand how to see through the simplistic messaging maneuvers and counter the ongoing public PSYOP. The WHO's guiding document opens on page one with the following statement:"This guidance document provides basic broad principles for a spokesperson of any health authority on how to respond to vocal vaccine deniers.The suggestions are based on psychological research on persuasion, on research in public health, communication studies and on WHO risk communication guidelines."The document centers on how to address "science denialism" for health authorities in a public venue or discussion. The document reads like a marijuana propaganda piece from the 1960's . According the the WHO, those who question "science" and "experts" are chopped up into three categories: a vaccine refuser, a vaccine skeptic or a vaccine denier. Each one of the three labels, according to the WHO, can be found on what they call the vaccine "hesitancy continuum."The "vaccine denier" refers to "a member of a subgroup at the extreme end of the hesitancy continuum." When it comes to corporate bottom lines, the pharmaceutical company lobbyist focuses on the politician or government "official" that can persuade the most people, and maneuver around or through the stop-gap measures to remove medical and health freedom. To these ends, the WHO has created a graphic to address the "probability to change one's mind to vaccine acceptance."The document concludes with a chapter titled "How to Protect Yourself." The chapter warns "In extremely rare circumstances your personal safety and security may be compromised by your pro-vaccination viewpoint."Furthermore, the WHO document cautions the public health official to "Be aware that your evidence and opinion may put your personal safety in jeopardy."Given the massive amounts of scientific corruption, conspiracy "facts" and political revolving doors with vaccine manufacturers (i.e. Julie "Merck" Gerberding ), the WHO's document is glimpse to a future where forced medicine, directed by drug manufacturers, will give the public no quarter.At face value, the instructions and wording are just plain creepy in our current atmosphere of eroding health freedom. Furthermore,