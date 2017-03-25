© Kurdish Question



Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on March 23 that it summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to convey its "deep unease" afterwhere Russian forces are active.an area controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia,by cross-border fire on March 22.Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said that Ankara summoned diplomat Sergei Panov becausein the border area where the incident occurred.He said Ankara also conveyedTurkey considers the YPG to be an extension of outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting in Turkey.Turkey isand expects Russia to, Muftuoglu said, noting that photos have circulated recently ofTurkey has alsoin its campaign to retake Raqqa from the Islamic State extremist group, which has led to a cooling of relations between the two NATO allies.