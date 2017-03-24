On March 15, the United Nations' Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) published a report on Israeli practices and policies toward the Palestinians. Using international law as its comparative criterion, the report came to a "definitive conclusion" that "Israel is guilty of Apartheid practices."
The term Apartheid was not used in the report merely in a "pejorative" way. It was used as a descriptor of fact based on the evidence and the accepted legal meaning of the term.
Such was the immediate uproar from the United States and Israel that U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a moment of moral failure, ordered the report's withdrawal. The head of ESCWA, the Jordanian diplomat Rima Khalaf, decided that she could not, in good conscience, do so and so tendered her resigation.
The initial New York Times coverage of the incident paid little attention to the accuracy of the report, an approach which, if pursued, would have at least educated the Times' readers as to the real conditions of Palestinians under Israeli domination. Instead it called the report, and those involved in producing it, into question.
For instance, the NYT told us that "the report provoked outrage from Israel and the United States." The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki R. Haley, was quoted as declaring that, "when someone issues a false and defamatory report in the name of the U.N. it is appropriate that the person resign." At no point in the NYT story was it noted that Ms. Haley's charge that the report was false, was itself false. Other coverage by the NYT improved only slightly.
Comment: More fake news from the New York Times.
The NYT did pay attention to the fact that, among the authors of the report, was former U.N. human rights investigator Richard Falk. Falk served six years as U.N. Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Territories. According to the NYT, his presence "gall[ed] many Israeli supporters who regard him as an anti-Semite." There is something troubling about a newspaper that claims to represent the epitome of professional journalism reporting such slurs without properly evaluating them.
Richard Falk, who is Jewish, has an impeccable record of both academic achievement and public service. His reputation for honesty and dedication to the cause of human rights exemplifies the best practice of Jewish values. Thus, he has every right to say, "I have been smeared in this effort to discredit the report" - a study which "tries its best to look at the evidence and analyze the applicable law in a professional manner."
Israel's Behavior
An objective consideration of Israel's behavior makes it hard to escape the brutal reality of its officially condoned practices.
On March 17, at the same time as the forced withdrawal of the ESCWA report, the U.S. State Department released a report on "grave violations against Palestinian children living under Israeli military occupation." This was part of the department's annual "country reports on human rights practices." Among the problems cited were Israel's practice of unlawful detention, coerced confessions and excessive use of force, including torture and killings.
Usually, these annual human rights reports are made public by the Secretary of State. This year Rex Tillerson, who presently holds the office, was nowhere in sight. And, of course, President Trump failed to issue any of his characteristic tweets in reference to the Israel's barbaric behavior.
Earlier, on Feb. 8, it was reported that "Israel has banned anesthesia gas from entering the Gaza Strip." There is a current backlog of some 200 patients in Gaza requiring surgical care, and some will die due to Israel's ban.
A week later, on Feb. 14, it was reported that Israeli officials were blackmailing Palestinian patients seeking permission to enter Israel for necessary medical treatment. A 17-year-old Gazan boy who suffered from congenital heart disease and needed a heart valve replacement "was explicitly told that in order to [leave the Gaza Strip and] have his operation, he would have to cooperate with the security forces and spy for Israel." He refused and subsequently died. This is not a new or unusual tactic for the Israelis.
Blackmail All Around
The moral failure at the U.N., represented by the withdrawal of the ESCWA report, is the result of Secretary General Guterres's decision to acquiesce in a denial of reality - the reality of Israel's practice of Apartheid.
On the other hand, it probably also stems from Guterres's acceptance of the reality of U.S. financial leverage along with the apparent threat to bankrupt the United Nations. This is, of course, a form of blackmail. Significantly, U.S. use of its financial clout at the U.N. mimics the same practice by the Zionist lobby in the halls of Congress.
Obviously the United Nations, to say nothing of U.S. politicians, needs alternate sources of income. My wife Janet once suggested that the UN be awarded the right to exploit and profit from all undersea resources. Not a bad idea. Likewise, U.S. politicians should agree to, or be forced to rely upon, government-based campaign funding rather than be pressed into putting themselves up for sale.
However, such changes do not appear imminent. As it stands now, reality in Palestine is what the Americans and Israelis say it is because politicians and international leaders literally can't afford to challenge their corrupted views.
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign Policy Inc.: Privatizing America's National Interest; America's Palestine: Popular and Official Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. He blogs at www.tothepointanalyses.com.
Make believing Israel is innocent of apartheidWithout doubt Israel practices apartheid toward Palestinians who are broadly denied human rights, but Israel's political clout is such that the reality must be denied at the U.N. and in the U.S.,...