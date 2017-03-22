© Stefan Wermuth/Reuters



Two men have been shot outside parliament after charging the gates of parliament and attacking officers, it has been reported.Witnesses say a car mowed down five pedestrians before crashing into the gates outside Portcullis House.Reuters photographs show people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily.The leader of the House of Commons David Lidington says an alleged assailant was shot by armed police "inside the parliament perimeter."According to the Telegraph, a man is lying shot outside the gates to parliament. It has also been reported that a man was seen with a knife.The building is in lock down. Staff inside parliament have been told to stay inside their offices.Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured.An air ambulance has landed in Parliament Square.Transport for London says Westminster Underground station has been shut at the police's request.Dennis Burns, who was just entering Parliament for a meeting when the security alert happened, told the Press Association: "As I was coming through the doors at Portcullis House, a policeman grabbed someone who was coming in and threw him out.""As we were coming though the glass doors I was told by one security guard to get out while another one told me to get in. As I walked in I heard a security guard get a radio message saying 'a policeman has been stabbed'.""Then I walked in as police officers and security start rushing out of the front doors on to the street. When I got inside I was wondering what the hell was going on and I saw dozens of panicked people running down the street. The first stream was around 30 people and the second stream was 70 people. It looked like they were running for their lives."