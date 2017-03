© imago stock&people / www.globallookpress.com

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts' latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order.

Few any longer believe the "mainstream media," that is, the presstitutes. This has put them into a panic as the presstitutes lose their value to the ruling elite if the presstitutes cannot control the explanations in order to justify the self-serving agendas of the ruling elite.To fight back against the alternative media that does tell the truth, a secret group, PropOrNot, as well hidden as an offshore money-laundering operation, published a list of 200 websites accused of being "Russian agents/dupes."PropOrNot's effort to discredit truth-tellers was hurt by the site's anonymity.Consequently, the next list appeared on the website of the Harvard University library, where it is attributed to a Melissa Zimdars of whom no one has ever previously heard. The websites on the list are also on the PropOrNot list, but those of us on Zimbars' list are no longer "Russian agents/dupes," merely purveyors of "fake news."None of my readers agree that I provide fake news. Indeed, when I tried to retire, my readers demanded that I continue providing them with reliable information as they understand that the presstitue media consists of lies., and, yes, French sites that translate and post my columns in the French language are on the list.It appears that the campaign against truth is being extended to the entirety of the American Empire.Not only was I a columnist for leading French newspapers, such as Liberation (Paris) in the late 1980s and for Le Figaro (Paris) in the early to mid-1990s, but also I was awarded the French Legion of Honor by the President of France in 1987. The honor was personally presented to me at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., by the French Minister of Economics and Finance, and later Prime Minister, Edourad Balladur, at a grand party at which top level Reagan Administration officials attended bearing a letter from the President of the United States congratulating France for recognizing my contributions.I have wondered if the PropOrNor list was a creation of the presstitute media, such as CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, MSNBC, in order to protect their monopoly over explanations, or whether it was a creation of the CIA in an effort to protect the presstitutes who serve the CIA by controlling the explanations that gullible and ignorant people receive.The world of lies that comprises life in the Western world and hides reality from the people has destroyed all justification for the West's long hegemony over humanity. Today the West, corrupt, violent, greedy beyond all measure, evil beyond Satan, is a collection of populations comfortable with the mass murder of millions of Muslims in many countries. When evil can go without challenge, what hope does humanity have?The library still has a link to Zimdars' list of fake news websites, but the link opens to something else. Stephen Lendman provided a copy of Zimdar's list on Global Research . Notice that WikiLeaks is on Zimdar's list, which shows Zimdar's absurdity. WikiLeaks posts no commentary or news, only vetted documents. Here is Zimdars' list:21st Century WireActivist PostAntiwar.comBefore Its News.comBlack Agenda ReportBoiling Frogs PostCommon DreamsConsortium NewsCorbett ReportCountercurrentsCounterPunchDavid Stockman ContracornerFort RussFreedoms PhoenixGlobal ResearchThe Greanville PostInformation Clearing HouseIntellihubIntrepid ReportLew RockwellMarket OracleMint Press NewsMoon of AlabamaNaked CapitalismNatural NewsNomi PrinsOff-GuardianPaul Craig RobertsPravda.ruRenseRinfRon Paul InstituteRuptly TVRussia-InsiderSgt ReportShadowStatsShift FrequencySJLendman.blogspot.com - my alma mater (Harvard) recommends avoiding my writing; new articles posted daily; featuring truth-telling on major issuesSolariSouth FrontSputnik NewsStrategic Culture.orgThe Anti-MediaThe DuranThe InterceptThe People's VoiceThe SakerThe Sleuth JournalThird World TravelerVoltairenetWhat Really HappenedWho What WhyWikiLeaksZero Hedge