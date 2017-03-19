© REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would eliminate Islamist associations in France not observing the country's laws in addition to the state of emergency."In addition to the emergency regime, I will abolish Islamist associations that do not comply with the laws of the Republic," Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche.He also suggested establishing a task force to combat the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia), which would report directly to the French president.Recent polls showed that Macron was expected to defeat far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election.The first round of the election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.Special security measures that has been in force in France since the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, were extended by the French government to July 15.