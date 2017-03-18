© Carmine Marinelli / www.globallookpress.com

Authorities are still looking for the man who lived at the house, which was supposed to be auctioned off.The first reports of an explosion came about 12:38 am on Friday, andMontgomery County fire officials said.Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, described the damage to the house as"catastrophic.""It's just a pile of debris; it's just a pile of bricks.he told reporters. "There is collateral damage to several nearby homes."Rescue crews accompanied by search dogs were still looking for the home's sole occupant as of Friday morning, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. Utility crews that showed up to turn off power and gas to the destroyed home said there was no indication the explosion was caused by a gas leak."There is no concern about a gas involvement in this explosion," Goldstein said.