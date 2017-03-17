© INDECI



Floods in Lima region

Aviso!

Continúan los estragos por lluvias en #Perú.

Se colapsa Puente Talavera en San Juan de Lurigancho, Provincia de Lima

Via @udealima

— Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) March 17, 2017

Northern Peru

Precisos instantes del rescate aéreo de pobladores aislados en distrito de Pacora, Lambayeque, por personal del @EjercitoPeru #UnaSolaFuerza pic.twitter.com/k466V5buM9

— MINDEF_PERU (@MindefPeru) March 14, 2017

Schools closed

Recent rainfall

Rivers

Yet another period of heavy rain has caused major flooding and landslides in several areas of Peru over the last few days.Sadly the recent flooding is nothing new for many communities. The country has been experiencing periods ofLocal observers are calling the unusual climatic conditions "El Niño Costero" and are blaming the heavy rainfall on higher temperatures of the eastern Pacific Ocean waters. Further rainfall is forecast and authorities are bracing themselves for two more weeks of heavy rain, potential flooding and landslides.On Tuesday 14 March, the rivers Rimac, Huaycoloro and Huaicos all overflowed in different points of the capital affecting Chaclacayo, Lurigancho-Chosica, El Augistino and Punta Hermosa. A bridge dramatically collapsed in Talavera, San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima Province.Elsewhere in in Lima region the Supe river overflowed, inundating nearby areas in Ambar District. Authorities report that Mala, Chilca and Cañete have also been affected by flooding.Further flooding has also affected northern areas of the country over the last few days.The Peruvian Army rescued a group of people trapped by flooding as a result of heavy rains throughout Peru's northern Lambayeque region over the past days.In La Libertad, flooding has been reported near Trujillo.Government Ministers have been sent out to assess flood damage in affected areas, including in Callao region, as well as Lima and parts of the north.The President of Peru called on citizens to be cautious and not taking risks like crossing flooded roads or weakened bridges.Schools have been closed in several regions affected by the heavy rainfall, according to Peru's Ministry of Education.Figures below according to Peru's meteorological agency, El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología del Perú (SENAMHI), for a 24 hour period.Lambayeque, Jayanca - 94.8 mmCajamarca, Asunción - 55 mmLambayeque, Cayalti - 51.3 mmLima, Canta - 22.4 mmPasco, Pozuzo - 61.5 mmHuánuco, Tingo María - 54.9 mmTumbes, Papayal - 52.2 mmAmazonas, Chiriaco - 49.2 mmPiura, Ayabaca - 45.8 mmPiura, Chusis - 51.3 mmMoquegua, Puquina - 32 mmLambayeque, Reque - 29.8 mmLambayeque, Oyotun - 51.4 mmPiura, Huarmaca - 50.4 mmAccording to a report of 16 March by Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia Nacional (COEN),In Lima Region there were 8 rivers on alert: Chancay-Huaral (yellow level alert), Rímac and Cañete (orange level), Santa Eulalia, Mala, Huaura, Lurín and Chancay (red level).Although still on orange alert, flows of the Rímac river at Chosica, Lima, appeared to easing. On 16 March SENAMHI recorded a flow of 88.12 m3 / s, down from the previous day's measurement of 92.62 m3 / s.Elsewhere, the Virú and La Leche rivers were on yellow alert and the Jequetepeque and Tumbes orange level alert.