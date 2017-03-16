© Daily Pakistan

Islamabad - Residents of Gilgit and Ghizer Districts of Gilgit-Baltistan were panic-stricken on Wednesday night as they witnessed a huge blast and flash of light in the sky.The incident happened at around 9 PM when locals in the Gilgit, Ghizer and neighbouring Diamer district heard a huge blast and suspected a UFO (Unidentified flying object) or any meteorite.A resident, Zafar Iqbal said: 'Hit somewhere in shilpi Ghizer but no casualities [sic]'Another local, Arbab Musaweer Alam Khan stated that he was on a motorcycle when he saw red and yellowish stars and "something else" moving fast in the sky which then disappeared."This was much nearer to the earth which set the entire city alight," he said.People from Haripur and Islamabad also reported seeing a bright object flying fast across the sky towards the north.