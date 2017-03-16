Six of them will be taken to hospitals in Catania and Acireale. The explosion took place on Etna's Belvedere near Nicolosi when lava touched the snow on the volcano's peak, sparking a so-called "phreatic explosion" at an altitude of 2,700 metres, sources said.Pyroclastic material sent flying like shrapnel hit a group of trekkers.Foreign tourists including three Britons are among the 10 people hurt by a "phreatic" explosion caused when lava from Mt Etna hit snow on Thursday. The three have been taken to Acireale hospital with scrapes caused by the flying fragments of suddenly cooled rock. Another foreign tourist is in the ER at Catania's Vittorio Emanuele Hospital, also with flesh wounds.