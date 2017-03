The US Marines' King Stallion will not only be the world's priciest helicopter but also it is poised be acquired at a higher per-unit cost than the US Air Force's insanely expensive F-35A.Both aerial vehicles share at least one other characteristic, aside from their absurdly high cost and regular poor performance , as they are both manufactured by Lockheed Martin or subsidiary Sikorsky, which Lockheed acquired in 2015. The King Stallion CH-53K carries a current unit sticker-price of $95 million. The Pentagon's 10th bulk order of F-35s brought those jets into service for approximately $94.6 million apiece, Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan said at the Avalon Airshow in Australia. The Pentagon hopes to shave F-35 costs down to a mere $85 million per plane by 2020, Bogdan added.In 2016, the Government Accountability Office issued a report detailing that the estimated cost of a single CH-53K was set to increase 14-percent higher than initial "baseline" estimates, Rep. Niki Tsongas of Massachusetts said. The Marine Corps told the representative that helicopter costs are projected to balloon a whopping 22 percent, to about $122 million each.The Corps plans to "buy 200 of these aircraft, so that cost growth multiplied 200 times is a heck of a lot of money." A $27 million dollar higher cost estimate above the "baseline" figure of $95 million, multiplied by 200, amounts to approximately $5.4 billion in new costs, Sputnik calculated."Even if there is no additional cost growth," Tsongas hypothesized, "it seems worth pointing out that $122 million per aircraft in 2006 dollars exceeds the [2017] cost of an F-35A aircraft for the Air Force by a significant margin."