A earthquake rumbled parts of Goochland and nearby portions of Central Virginia Sunday night.The United States Geological Survey reported the magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck at about 10:11 p.m. (The quake was first reported as 2.1-magnitude, but was later revised as is often the case.)It was centered about three miles northeast of Goochland Courthouse and not far from Oilville.Earthquakes with magnitudes less than 2.5 are often not felt, but will be picked up by seismograph.People from Hanover and Powhatan counties, as well as folks in Short Pump and other nearby locations, reported feeling the quake."No reports of injuries or damages resulting from the earthquake have been reported as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday," Goochland Administrative Services Manager Paul Drumwright said. "Goochland County and VDEM request citizens check over their homes and property for any visual or hidden damages. Attention should be paid to foundations, chimneys, and sheetrock of homes and businesses."Citizens with property damage are urged to report it to the County by calling (804) 556-5815, when prompted press "0" to speak to an attendant."Lonny Blackburn said he felt the tremor in Powhatan County along Huguenot Trail.Pam Cassidy in Powhatan also heard and felt the tremor.Ray Weinstein in western Hanover County about two miles from Oilville said he at first thought a semi was rumbling down the road. "The house shook for just a second or two," he wrote.Larry Gordon, who also lives in western Hanover near near Oilville said it only lasted a few seconds.Josephine Alicia Martinez said she and her husband felt and heard the quake in Henrico County's West End. "We were really surprised!" she posted.