An investigation into the death of a large number of black-billed gulls in Southland has revealed a potential cause.Autopsies of the birds revealed they were in poor condition and their stomachs were empty, Cole said.There just happened to be no food at the particular time that the birds fledged, she said.Fledglings were leaving mum and dad and going out on their own to survive, she said"It's a pretty tough time for any bird.It had been quite dry around Christmas, which possibly contributed to a lack of invertebrates for the birds to feed on, Cole said."Once they are too weak to fly they can't go and forage."The gold mine where they were found did a good job of keeping an eye out for the birds, Cole said.According to a 2008 study, 70 per cent of the birds were located in Southland, with 25 per cent spread over the rest of the South Island and 5 per cent in the North Island.Cole said while they looked and acted similar to their red-billed counterparts, they were more commonly found inland where they formed colonies on gravel riverbeds."They love wide open spaces with no vegetation."