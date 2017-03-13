© REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The Egyptian General Prosecutor's Office agreed Monday to release the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, Al-Watan newspaper reported.In February 2011, Mubarak resigned amid ongoing protests in the country and the following year he received a life sentence for "failure to stop the killings" during the 18-day uprising in 2011 that left over 800 people dead. The court's decision was appealed by ex-president lawmakers and a new trial was ordered.In 2014, Mubarak was discharged on every count of being involved in the killing of the demonstrators. The Prosecutor General's Office appealed the court's decision, claiming a number of procedural irregularities had taken place.In early March 2017, the Egyptian Court of Cassation acquitted Mubarak of charges of complicity in the deaths of protesters.