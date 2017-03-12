The Dutch embassy and consulate in Turkey have been closed off for security reasons, Reuters reported citing Turkish foreign ministry. A mass rally took place outside the consulate in Istanbul after Turkish Foreign Minister was refused landing in the Netherlands.
The residences of the Dutch ambassador, charge d'affaires and consul general were also closed off, according to the same source.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that Ankara did not want "the Dutch ambassador, currently on leave, to return to his post for some time."
"It has been explained to our counterparts that this grave decision taken against Turkey and the Dutch Turkish community will cause serious problems diplomatically, politically, economically and in other areas," the statement said, as cited by Reuters.
The move follows the Dutch government barring Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from flying to Rotterdam.
Initially, Cavusoglu was to speak at a rally organized by Ankara to promote the referendum on amending the Turkish constitution among Turks living in the Netherlands.
The withdrawal of permission for Cavusoglu to land was condemned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who lashed out at Dutch officials, calling them "Nazi remnants, fascists."
Just hours before the shutdown of Dutch diplomatic buildings, another top Turkish official, Family Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was blocked from entering a Turkish consulate in Rotterdam by Dutch police. The move has triggered mass protests of Turkish community members outside the building.
Tensions between Ankara and Amsterdam have been building up for some time, before reaching a breaking point on Saturday night.
Netherlands has repeatedly warned Turkey against interfering in its internal affairs.
In August, the Turkish Consul General in the Netherlands was reported to have sent a letter instructing mayors of several Dutch towns close to Rotterdam on how to fend off protests staged by opponents of the Turkish government. The document has caused outrage in Amsterdam, with Foreign Minister Bert Koenders saying that that protest activity in Holland is its own internal issue, and has "nothing to do with the Turkish government."
Back in April, much controversy was sparked by the letter penned by a Turkish consulate official circulating on social media, in which he asked Turkish citizens living in the Netherlands to brief the consulate on the "messages from people who are insulting our president, the Turkish national or Turkey in general."
The Dutch authorities said that it would ask "for an explanation" from Ankara, following the incident.
Update 1:
Turkish protesters outside the consulate general of the Netherlands in Istanbul pulled down
the Dutch flag and replaced it with Turkey's as a diplomatic row escalates between the two countries.
NTV reports that the Dutch flag was taken down at midday for about an hour on Sunday before being restored above the consulate.
Update 2:
One member of a small group of protesters that gathered outside the consulate's gates early on Sunday managed to climb onto the building's roof despite police barricades. He then lowered the Dutch flag and raised the Turkish one in its place.
Protests are continuing outside the building with demonstrators throwing eggs and chanting anti-Dutch slogans. A similar rally also took place in front of the Dutch embassy in the capital, Ankara.
The Dutch will "pay the price" for its "shameless" treatment of Turkey's minister, President Recep Tayip Erdogan said
in a strongly-worded statement. He also urged international organizations to put sanctions on the Netherlands.
"If you are willing to sacrifice Turkish-Dutch relations, you will pay for it," Erdogan said on Sunday, as cited by Hurriyet. "What's more, we're not done yet," the Turkish leader added.
Update 3:
Over the past few days, the West has revealed its "true face," Erdogan continued, referring to the recent deportation of Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who was escorted out of the Netherlands by police.
Erdogan reiterated his previous assertion that the Netherlands' conduct towards the Turkish officials was a sign of "Nazism, fascism," repeating once again. "I said Nazism is dead. I thought Nazism was over, but I was wrong. It turns out that Nazism is reawakening in the West," the president asserted.
"They will pay the price of treating my citizens, my foreign minister... in an impudent way," he said.
Banning the family minister from entering the Turkish consulate was inconsistent with the freedom of movements, Erdogan said, hinting that he himself may travel to Europe to attend the rallies: "I can go to any country I want if I have a diplomatic passport."
The Dutch "will learn what diplomacy is," Erdogan said, adding that their actions "cannot remain unanswered," according to AFP.
"They went as far as to lock the door of the consulate [in Rotterdam]," he stated.
The Dutch government has infuriated
President Erdogan's supporters in the Netherlands by preventing two Ankara ministers from staging rallies for the Turkish diaspora. Footage from RT's Ruptly agency captures the violent scenes that happened next.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's plane was on Saturday barred from landing in the Netherlands following an exchange of warnings and threats between the two countries. Separately, Family Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya attempted to meet with supporters at the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam, but was prevented from doing so by police and eventually expelled from the country.
Update 4:
Both officials were planning to rally Turkish expatriates in support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the April referendum on boosting presidential powers. A large crowd of pro-Erdogan demonstrators took to Turkey's Consulate in Rotterdam, despite Turkish officials allegedly telling the Dutch there had been no rally planned.
While the Netherlands said "security reasons" were behind the decision to ban the public gathering, calling Ankara's threat of sanctions the last straw, Turkey took the move as political, accusing the Dutch of trampling on democratic rights and freedoms, and of attempting to meddle in Turkish affairs.
The unfolding crisis between Turkey and the Netherlands has been provoked
by Dutch domestic politics, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, adding that the harshest possible response is soon to follow.
"It seems the Netherlands has internal issues. General elections will be held on March 15. We think what we have been through today because of this election is based on internal politics," he told local broadcaster TV24 on Sunday, as cited by Anadolu news agency.
Update 5:
The Netherlands is holding parliamentary elections in mid-March, and various polls suggest that the far-right anti-immigration Party for Freedom (PVV) led by firebrand Geert Wilders is likely to emerge as the kingdom's most popular party. Wilders will be competing against Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal VVD party.
Dutch police treated
a Turkish delegation in a "harsh and rude way" despite the members' diplomatic immunity, Turkey's expelled family minister said upon her return in Istanbul.
Quoted by Anadolu news agency, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya told reporters at Istanbul Ataturk airport that Dutch police had detained the entire Turkish delegation, including the chargé d'affaires and the minister's advisor, as well as five people from her security detail.
"We were taken to the police headquarters and stayed there for 1.5 hours, and we were given very harsh and rude treatment," Kaya said, noting "the European attitude towards a female minister three days after the International Women's Day is a tragicomedy."
The minister also pointed out that she had diplomatic immunity and that the Turkish consulate where she was expected to speak was "part of our homeland and we do not need to get permission for [entering it]."
