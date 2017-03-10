© Los Angeles Times



"an end-to-end rupture of the offshore portion of the (Newport-Inglewood/ Rose Canyon) fault zone could, depending on rupture characteristics, produce a M 7.3 earthquake, or a M 7.4 event if a northern onshore segment is included. If rupture were to occur on the southern onshore portion of the fault as well, the magnitude would be even greater."

A new study shows that it is. The Long Beach Earthquake of 1933 had a magnitude of 6.4 and killed 120 people, but aFor such a devastating earthquake to take place, it would have to be thewhich has not moved since around the mid-1650s.The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, concluded thatUS Geological Survey's Valerie Sahakian, lead author of the study, told the Los Angeles Times, "These two fault zones are actuallyPreviously, scientists have reported that there could be as much as a three-mile gap between the faults, but the new study posits that theSahakian said, "That kind of characterizes it as one continuous fault zone, as opposed to two different, distinct fault systems," explaining that this characteristic makes itSome seismologists have suggested that the two faults may be one over the last 30 years, but proving the theory requires finding the gap's underwater location. Now, researchers from UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, including Sahakian, spent 100 days aboard boats collecting data in 2013.They generated data using a machine that sends acoustic waves to the sea floor. The information sent back helped researchers locate the faults and produce a more accurate map.Egill Hauksson, a seismologist at Caltech not involved with the study said thatHe explained, "you would see a lot of, which means there will be a lot of damage to all kinds of coastal structures or piers." The most-impacted areas in such a temblor would have toSahakian advised, "Make sure your bookshelves are bolted to the wall. Always be prepared for a large earthquake."