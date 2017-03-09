The antiquities museum in Mosul, oncehas been retaken by Iraqi forces.Troops from Iraq's elite Rapid Response Unit advanced further into western Mosul on Tuesday, recapturing the provincial government headquarters, the central bank branch and the city's antiquities museum, only to find all its remaining relics lying in ruins. Reporters from the Associated Press on the scene described the exhibition halls as being filled with onlyThey said that among the things they saw there were"The museum is completely empty of all artifacts." Major General Ali Kadhem al-Lami, of the Federal Police's Fifth Division, told Reuters.After its capture of Mosul in 2014, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) shocked the world byusing sledgehammers and power tools. They are believed to be selling off the antiques they have not destroyed on the black market.Federal Police Major and Mosul resident, Muhammad al-Jabouri, told AP. "When I heard how Daesh [an Arabic acronym for IS] destroyed this place, death would have been a greater mercy for me." Throughout its campaign of terror,which don't fit in with their radical religious ideology. "Daesh came to Iraq to destroy our heritage, because they don't have their own," Federal Police Cpl. Abbas Muhammad said.On Tuesday night,. According to Iraqi military officials, foreign fighters with families were ordered to retreat by the IS high command. Since October 2016, Mosul has been besieged bytrying to drive IS out of the city.Prior to its capture in 2014, Mosul was Iraq's second-biggest city, but has since been a stronghold of IS militants and one of their key bases of operations outside Syria. In January, the eastern half of Mosul was recaptured and operations to liberate the western side are ongoing. On Wednesday morning, local media reported the Iraqi army and Shiite militia groups had captured the Mosul-Kasik road leading westward toward the town of Tal Afar, an IS stronghold.