A top Russian general speaking to RT, blasted what he called "reckless" and "unprofessional" British commanders, and called for the two countries to start talking.General Vladimir Shamanov, the head of the Defense Committee in the Russian Duma, called for the restoration of dialogue between Russia and the UK, while accusing a number of British generals of sabre-rattling.Speaking to RT, Shamanov said he believes it is important that Britain and Russia work together in counter-terrorism and against drug trafficking, but only on the basis of mutual respect.Cooperation was suspended by the UK government in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian crisis.Shamanov welcomed a recent report by the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British Parliament that highlighted the importance of resuming constructive dialogue with Russia."This shared objective could be utilised to open constructive dialogue with Russia in the area of common shared security and anti-terrorism."," the report concluded.This call comes after a series of accusations and threats made against Russia by the UK's senior NATO commanders.General Adrian Bradshaw, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, recently called for the expansion of NATO's powers on the grounds that Russia is allegedly engaged in "hybrid warfare" to destabilize the continent."Do not mess with NATO," the general said. "You set foot in one of these countries... you're taking on NATO with all that that implies... so woe betide a nation that does that," Bradshaw added.General Richard Shirreff, who preceded Bradshaw as the top British officer in NATO, said that the Alliance must establish a permanent military presence in the Baltics to counter "Russian aggression."Shamanov, who previously commanded the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV), criticized these statements as "unprofessional" and "reckless."The Russian general suggested that his British counterparts refresh their knowledge of history before "flexing muscles on the borders of Russia."Shamanov, however, expressed hope that the report by the British Parliament will materialize into real policy, ending what he called "the anti-Russian hysteria" amongst the Western political and military establishment.