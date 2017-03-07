© Erik Tham / Getty Images

The majority of the world's smartphones have been "weaponized," according to WikiLeaks, which revealed in its latest leak that the CIA went to extreme measures to utilize the Android OS for spying.Both audio and message data were vulnerable to the exploit through the CIA's exploitation of gaps in the OS.In one of the documents, users of antivirus software Comodo, who did not install a flawed upgrade, were described as "paranoid bastards."The CIA appear to be aware that version 6.X of the software isn't as good as its predecessor, which they described as a "a colossal pain in the posterior.""Comodo's user base, paranoid bastards that they are, has apparently caught wind of this and lots of them haven't upgraded to 6.X. Kind of a shame, cuz this is a hole you could drive a very large wheeled freight carrying vehicle through," the document reads.