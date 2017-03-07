© Streetcap1 / YouTube
Footage of a mysterious bright object caught on a NASA feed from the International Space Station (ISS) has excited conspiracy theorists who say the stream has been altered to hide an "alien megaship."

In the video taken from an ISS camera feed, what has been described as a "cigar-shaped" UFO appears to hover above the Earth, with two objects visible below it.

Screenshots and portions of the livestream were uploaded to YouTube by Streetcap1. "I thought I was seeing things. I had to be quick," they wrote. "The dimming at the end was sudden and my guess is they [NASA] turned down the brightness a little."


The footage has prompted some excitement in the comment section from like-minded YouTubers.

UFO hoax busters, however, remained unimpressed, with UFO of Interest blog telling RT that "It is a hoax by Youtuber Streetcap1. The video is real, not fake, but it shows just lens reflections."

The blogger provided an example of a similar lens flare in another ISS video feed, and accused Streetcap1 of never presenting links to the "raw footage" in order to hide the full footage.