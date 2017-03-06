© Forsvaret / YouTube

A total of 8,000 NATO soldiers have been deployed to the Finnmark region of northern Norway, 160-300 km from the Russian border, for a series of joint military exercises."The Armed Forces will have a lot of activity in the air, with fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft. To ensure safety in the air, we therefore introduced a drone ban," military spokesman Ivar Moen told the Norwegian public radio station NRK.In previous years, Joint Viking exercises have been held in Hordaland in 2013, Tromso in 2014, Finnmark in 2015 and Trøndelag in 2016.This year, however, Moscow was notified of the planned maneuvers in advance, Moen told NRK.Both Norway and the US denied the notion that the deployment was meant to irk Russia as part of NATO's wider campaign to oppose what it calls "Russian aggression" in Europe, by sending additional troops and weapons closer to the Russian border.A founding member of NATO, Norway pledged not to host foreign forces to allay Moscow's concerns that it could serve as a platform for a surprise attack.Oslo dismissed the notion that the deployment goes against the old commitment, saying that American troops would be rotated rather than stationed permanently. NATO routinely applies the same reasoning to all its deployments in Eastern Europe as a way of circumventing the alliance's agreement with Russia, which bans permanent deployments of "significant" forces near Russia.