Zambian locals ran away in terror when they saw a strange human-like figure appear in the clouds above a shopping centre.The alleged apparition was spotted above the Mukuba Mall in Kitwe.Photographs show a large humanoid head and torso, tailing into the sky and it is thought to have measured more than 100 metres long.The dense black shape looked like it was made from a different material from the clouds.From the angle of the photograph, it looks like the apparition was looking down on the shopping centre.The figure hung in the sky for about half an hour and some thought it was a manifestation of God.A witness said: 'We were shocked to see images that looked like a human in the clouds for close to 30 minutes.'Some started worshipping but others ran away. It was so strange.'