High Strangeness
Weird human-shaped figure terrifies locals when it appears in clouds above shopping centre in Zambia
Daily Mail
Sat, 04 Mar 2017 19:11 UTC
The alleged apparition was spotted above the Mukuba Mall in Kitwe.
Photographs show a large humanoid head and torso, tailing into the sky and it is thought to have measured more than 100 metres long.
The dense black shape looked like it was made from a different material from the clouds.
From the angle of the photograph, it looks like the apparition was looking down on the shopping centre.
A witness said: 'We were shocked to see images that looked like a human in the clouds for close to 30 minutes.
'Some started worshipping but others ran away. It was so strange.'
Weird human-shaped figure terrifies locals when it appears in clouds above shopping centre in Zambia
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
