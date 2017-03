since the source of cyber attacks is extremely difficult to trace.

NATO's top European commander wantsGeneral Adrian Bradshaw, the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe accused Moscow of cyber and informational attacks, telling the BBC the West needs "a grand strategy" to combat Russian "hybrid warfare.", leading to an appropriate collective response. For Bradshaw, however, this definition is not broad enough to ensure the effective operation of the Alliance."The West must respond by using all the tools at its disposal - economic, political, diplomatic as well as military - to deter Russian aggression", the general reportedly said.Although Russia has been accused of "hacking" the Democratic National Convention in America,In fact, the DNC was hacked by phishing emails that corrupted the computers, a very basic hacking technique that a single person can carry out.Julian Assange, the head of Wikileaks, who released the leaked emails, has said that "a 14-year-old kid could have hacked" the DNC. Even more controversially,Unfortunately, the general did not specify who would judge whether news should be considered fake. Bradshaw, however, urged NATO members to "work more closely with the EU and governments, coordinating with civilian-led efforts in the information domains".Specifically, Bradshaw argued, alliance members should provide alternative media to large ethnic Russian minorities living in the Baltic states. The German government has already announced plans to help Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to establish Russian-speaking channels, targeting the Russian minorities living in those states.Foreign Office spokesperson Martin Schaefer has said this is done to counter the alleged "systematic disinformation" by Russian news agencies broadcasting in the Baltics. Although Bradshaw has said, that in countering the supposed Russian disinformation campaigns, the West must take "the moral high ground", apparently this might not include the protection of free speech.. LETA accused Sputnik of using its services in a way that contradictsHowever, the news agency failed to specify what those are and how Sputnik breached them, raising concerns about the censoring of Russian media outlets.," said Elena Cherysheva, the head of Sputnik's Estonian branch.