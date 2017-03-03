SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Liar, liar, pants on fire!: The truth about lying
Earth Changes
3 sisters killed by lightning bolt in Northern Cape, South Africa
ENCA
Fri, 03 Mar 2017 13:44 UTC
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the incident occurred Thursday night at around 7pm.
"All of them passed away at the scene. It is alleged that the deceased were in a rondavel hut when lightning struck them."
Manatha said the parents of the children were not at home when the incident happened, and their grandmother was in a separate house.
"She was not struck by the lighting."
Dutywa police have opened an inquest docket.
Source: African News Agency
See Also:
Reader Comments
Agnosco · 2017-03-03T15:14:12Z
Dutywa is in the Eastern Cape - not Northern Cape - about 700 kilometers apart
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Liar, liar, pants on fire!: The truth about lying
Latest News
- Yemeni oil reserves are being stolen as civil war rages on
- New York Jewish cemetery vandalized, third one in two weeks as investigating continues
- Scandalous! Chuck Schumer meets with Putin in New York City
- Former MI6 spy called to testify on 'Russian Trump dossier' before US Senate inquiry
- Ukraine's tax chief targeted in corruption probe
- UK Minister of State says torture not good enough reason to allow asylum seekers to stay
- 'Lie of religious freedom' v 'School isn't a mosque': German school bans Muslim students from 'provocative' praying, sparks heated debate
- President Trump's military budget may cut over $1 billion from the Coast Guard
- Funds flowing into Russia: Moscow reaps rewards of low debt as US braces for debt ceiling crisis
- Bomb threat and evacuation in German town after cancellation of rally with Turkish minister
- Spy satellite launched aboard Atlas V rocket to conduct US intelligence missions
- Kremlin reports Syrian Army recaptures Palmyra, aided by Russian Air Force
- Early human fossils suggest intermixing
- Liberation of Palmyra planned & conducted under guidance of Russian military advisers - MoD
- US Congressman: No Russian involvement in US election, accusations all 'made-up'
- Bitcoin value rallies over price of gold for first time
- The Major Achievements of Putin's Third Term
- TSA at 'risk of being sued' for hindering oversight officials & targeting whistleblowers
- Turkish minister cancels German visit after he's denied chance to rally support for expansion of Erdogan's powers
- Here's why Jeff Sessions was right to recuse himself
- Yemeni oil reserves are being stolen as civil war rages on
- Scandalous! Chuck Schumer meets with Putin in New York City
- Former MI6 spy called to testify on 'Russian Trump dossier' before US Senate inquiry
- Ukraine's tax chief targeted in corruption probe
- President Trump's military budget may cut over $1 billion from the Coast Guard
- Funds flowing into Russia: Moscow reaps rewards of low debt as US braces for debt ceiling crisis
- Bomb threat and evacuation in German town after cancellation of rally with Turkish minister
- Spy satellite launched aboard Atlas V rocket to conduct US intelligence missions
- Kremlin reports Syrian Army recaptures Palmyra, aided by Russian Air Force
- Liberation of Palmyra planned & conducted under guidance of Russian military advisers - MoD
- US Congressman: No Russian involvement in US election, accusations all 'made-up'
- Bitcoin value rallies over price of gold for first time
- The Major Achievements of Putin's Third Term
- TSA at 'risk of being sued' for hindering oversight officials & targeting whistleblowers
- Turkish minister cancels German visit after he's denied chance to rally support for expansion of Erdogan's powers
- Here's why Jeff Sessions was right to recuse himself
- Russia names NATO and terrorism its top security threats (video)
- Venezuela's Maduro plans to expand food distribution program to 6 Million families
- House bill would slash US lethal military aid to Ukraine by half
- Fake News CNN accuses Russian Ambassador of being 'top spy in Washington' - Zakharova calls out 'fake news' misinformation engulfing liberal left
- New York Jewish cemetery vandalized, third one in two weeks as investigating continues
- UK Minister of State says torture not good enough reason to allow asylum seekers to stay
- 'Lie of religious freedom' v 'School isn't a mosque': German school bans Muslim students from 'provocative' praying, sparks heated debate
- Ihre Papiere, Bitte! (Your Papers, Please): How the US is Being Set Up for a National ID System
- German comedian observes 'if a cat goes missing, Putin must have eaten it'
- Rock art: French artist emerges after week trapped inside boulder (VIDEO)
- Secret Service officer pleads guilty to sexually enticing 14yo girl
- National Gallery of Canada urged to cancel talk by prof who refuses genderless pronouns
- SOTT Focus: The Fourth Turning and Steve Bannon Pt. 3: Implications for Hysterica-America
- Feds raid heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar's offices
- Hackers took over an Indiana radio station's alert system, sent out messages about fake zombie attack
- Muslim nations to the UN: 'Islamophobia is becoming institutionalized'
- Budget cuts leave British police in 'perilous state' 1,000 rapists at large
- 15 years later, lawsuit against UBS over Enron collapse is dismissed
- American greed: Harvard Law School managers stole disabled student funds and purchased sex toys
- Weaponized protestors: Soros-supported MoveOn.org holds demonstration calling for Sessions' resignation
- "Now that Trump is President...": Bomb threat made against Muslim students at Canadian university
- Lawsuit: PayPal plays fast and loose with charity money
- Manmade earthquakes: 3M Americans threatened
- 'Groupthink?' Think tank proposes 80% of Britain's university lecturers are left-wing
- Early human fossils suggest intermixing
- Heavy flooding unearths 14th century tombstones in Iran
- And in the Darkness Bind Them: Declassified Documents Show CIA Not Only Attended But Spied on Bilderberg Meetings for Years
- Arguments of Apartheid: Who was in the Holy Land first?
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by ISIL in Mosul
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- World's largest Celtic coin and jewelry hoard found in Jersey
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- Putin on Lenin and Communism: 'WW1 and Bolshevik Revolution destroyed Russia'
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Discovery of a large labyrinth in Denmark, relic of Stone Age people?
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Walt Whitman Novel Lost for 165 Years Gives Clues to 'Leaves of Grass'
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Get ready for robots with human flesh
- Researchers reveal DNA-based super fast computer that 'grows as it computes'
- Asteroid 2017 EA flew past Earth at 0.05 LD - 7th, and closest, known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 9, 2017
- Deep ocean expedition spots mysterious 'cosmic' jellyfish
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Oldest fossil ever discovered on Earth provides strongest evidence yet that similar organisms could have evolved on Mars
- Asthma? Your gut microbes could be the cause
- Fossil trove discovery hints at quick recovery following end-Permian mass extinctions, challenging conventional thinking
- Strange life forms found in giant, underground crystals
- Chinese tech firm Xiaomi to take on leading global smartphone makers
- The alarming state of volcano monitoring in the U.S.
- Rain Man gene identified
- Google's Boston Dynamics unveils 'nightmare-inducing' wheeled robot - Update: Company's robot 'Handle' officially unveiled
- Visionaries propose to sequence the DNA of all life on Earth
- Bacterium that protects host sponges from arsenic and barium in sea water
- The strange link between quantum physics and the human mind
- Ultra-bright star in the Crab Nebula, breaks all the rules
- Surviving doomsday: Underground condos for the elite in Kansas
- Sunday's 'Ring of fire' eclipse visible in the southern half of our planet is a treat or omen of upheaval? (Video)
- New study finds fasting diet can regenerate pancreas
- 3 sisters killed by lightning bolt in Northern Cape, South Africa
- Crocodile shark found on UK coastline for first time
- Earthquake swarm recorded under Bardarbunga volcano, Iceland
- Blizzard warnings in Hawaii, 46 avalanches across Pakistan & floods unearth ancient lunar calendar in Iran
- Airline pilot captures terrifying photographs of apocalyptic-looking lightning storm looming over the Amazon
- Hundreds of North American bee species facing extinction due to pesticide use
- Shallow 5.5 quake strikes southeastern Turkey, injuries reported
- Lightning strike kills 8 cattle in Boyle County, Kentucky
- Is something strange happening deep inside the Earth?
- Record snow blankets Iceland, food costs spike in EU & Spring arrives early to parts of US
- NOAA Thumbs its nose at President Trump with "preposterous" sea level rise forecast
- Over 4,200 birds dead in Idaho after massive outbreak of avian cholera
- WTO report: Heat record set in Antarctica in March 2015 with balmy 63.5° F
- Central California sunk by as much as 2 feet in the last two years
- Nearly 70 people killed by avalanches in Afghanistan and Pakistan
- 12,000 people isolated after 46 avalanches during February in Chitral, Pakistan
- 76-year-old victim of pit bull attack in Los Angeles dies
- Chicago records no measurable snow in January, February for 1st time in 146 years
- Exceptionally warm February weather breaks records across Switzerland
- Tornadoes and large hail hit US Midwest leaving at least 2 dead
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Home-cooked meals eaten without digital distractions linked to less obesity
- Gut microbes and poor artery health
- Popular acid reflux drugs linked to silent kidney damage
- Weak muscles? Low vitamin D may be the culprit
- ADHD solved when Texas schools increase recess time
- Pro-vaccine advocates need to check their hypocrisy
- Best of the Web: Aluminum adjuvant, cytokines, brain inflammation, autism: Did China discover the missing piece of the autism puzzle?
- LED light therapy shows promise in treating chronic pain
- Increased risk of 11 types of cancer shows evidence linked to being overweight, researchers warn
- Dim light at night is dangerous to your metabolism
- Does everything cause cancer these days?
- Are humans solar powered?
- HuffPo exposed for blocking any favorable reviews about Vaxxed documentary
- Millennials face an epidemic of digestive diseases due to poor diets and sedentary lifestyle
- DNA test results show Subway's oven-roasted chicken only 50% actual chicken
- BigPharma karma: Research shows chronic pain sufferers prefer cannabis to their opioid drugs
- Photobiomodulation therapy: Healing the body with light
- Improve sleep and reduce stress with pre-biotics
- First peer-reviewed study comparing vaccinated to non-vaccinated released to the public
- Hidden laws and guidelines on informed consent could protect children against mandatory vaccination
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Neuroplasticity may explain the healing powers of music
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
Quote of the Day
Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours.
- John Locke
Recent Comments
Funny because the coast guard is the only military group that remains here to protect us! All the other branches are in other people's backyards...
Awesome Harrison! Right on the money. I definitely feel smarter for having read it. :)
Dutywa is in the Eastern Cape - not Northern Cape - about 700 kilometers apart
Defunding the TSA would end their secrecy.
It is amazing that the focus is STILL on so called unproven "russian hacking" and not so much about how crooked all aspects of clinton and...
3 sisters killed by lightning bolt in Northern Cape, South AfricaThree sisters aged 7, 10 and 18 were fatally struck by lightning in the Mantshilibeni Location, Vonqo Village, Dutywa, police said in a statement. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain...