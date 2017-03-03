Three sisters aged 7, 10 and 18 were fatally struck by lightning in the Mantshilibeni Location, Vonqo Village, Dutywa, police said in a statement.South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the incident occurred Thursday night at around 7pm."All of them passed away at the scene. It is alleged that the deceased were in a rondavel hut when lightning struck them."Manatha said the parents of the children were not at home when the incident happened, and their grandmother was in a separate house."She was not struck by the lighting."Dutywa police have opened an inquest docket.Source: African News Agency