Residents of the Southwest US will almost certainly face drought because of water loss in the Colorado River caused by global warming, according to scientists. By mid-century the water levels will drop by 5 million acre-feet, a new study says.The scientists began investigating after noticing that recent Colorado flows were lower than water managers expected, given the amount of precipitation. The projected loss is equal to the amount of fresh water used by 2 million people a year."We're the first to make the case that warming alone could cause Colorado River flow declines of 30 percent by midcentury and over 50 percent by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emission continue unabated," said Jonathan Overpeck, professor geoscience and hydrology at ASU, announcing the discovery.The research is the first to quantify the effects of temperature and precipitation on recent Colorado River flow, according to the authors Bradley Udall of Colorado State University and Johnathan Overpeck of the University of Arizona."This paper is the first to show the large role that warming temperatures are playing in reducing the flows of the Colorado River," said Professor Overpeck.The Colorado River Basin has been in drought since 2000. It supplies water to residents not just of Boulder and Denver but also of Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego and Los Angeles.The river "irrigates close to six million acres of farmland, much of which it also created, through eons of silt deposition. It power the hydroelectric plants at the Hoover and Glen Canyon dams, is the principal source for the country's two biggest man-made reservoirs, and supports recreational activities that are said to worth twenty-six billion dollars a year," according to The New Yorker."Current planning understates the challenge that climate changes poses to the water supplies in the American Southwest," said Udall, senior water and climate scientists at Colorado State. "My goal is to help water managers incorporate this information into their long-term planning efforts."Only "aggressive reductions in the emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere" will help reduce the long-term decline in the amount of water in the once-mighty river," scientists said.The paper has been accepted for publication in Water Resources Research, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.