DISTURBING footage shows a 13-year-old girl being held down by her family while screaming in agony in an apparent exorcism.

Filmed in the deeply Catholic country of Nicaragua, the video shows a priest trying to expel 'demons' from the 'possessed' teen.


In scenes similar to the Oscar winning film The Exorcist, the youngster is pictured trashing around in a rage with her family struggling to handle her.

The girl started to hear strange voices and figures prompting the family to call the priest, reports El Diario de Hoy.

Most religions claim that humans can be possessed by demonic spirits and offer exorcisms to cast out the evil.