An elderly man was seriously injured this morning after a bear attacked him when he had gone to attend nature's call at a farmland near his home in Balasore district of Odisha.The injured was identified as 70-year-old Bhagaban Nayak of Mahishapata village under Nilagiri police limits in the district.According to reports, a bear attacked the old man's waist in the morning when he was in a farmland to answer the call of nature.Bhagaban screamed following the attack and villagers rushed to rescue him from the claws of the wild animal.He was rushed to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition where on duty doctors suggested to shift him to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.Later, he was shifted to SCBMCH for treatment.