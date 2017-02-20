© Kyodo / via Reuters



saying the Malaysian police's murder investigation cannot be trusted.Monday's comment, which came hours after the CCTV footage of the purported attack emerged, was theissued by Pyongyang's representative on the murder of a man"It has been seven days since the incident, but there isand at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police," the envoy said, as cited by Reuters.the statement added.The video shows a woman approaching a man from behind and wiping his face with a cloth.The man - who is reportedly the North Korean leader's half-brother - died shortly afterwards, on the way to the hospital. A North Korean man, a Vietnamese woman, and an Indonesian woman thought to be linked to the assassination have already been detained. Malaysian police also said they arewho are supposedly from North Korea.had been living with his second wife in Macauaccording to South Korea's intelligence agency.of the murder in their statement on Sunday.