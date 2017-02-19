Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced. "We announce the start of a new phase in the operation,Abadi said in a brief televised address, referring to the province of which Mosul is the capital, AFP quoted. "Our forces are beginning the liberation of the citizens from the terror of Daesh," Abadi added.On Saturday, Iraqi aircraftin western Mosul, calling on residents to get ready to welcome the Iraqi troops as they continue the siege on the militants. "Your armed forces... are advancing in the direction of the right side, relying on God. Get ready to welcome the sons of your armed forces and to cooperate with them, as your brothers on the left side have done, in order to reduce losses and speed up the conclusion" of the battle, one of the leaflets read, as cited by Reuters., urging them to "lay down their weapons and surrender," according to the defense ministry's statement.Also on Saturday, theAfter the fall of Iraq's second largest city in June 2014, government forces, aided by US air power and Kurdish militia on the ground, have tried relentlessly to take the city back.The latest operation to free the city from the jihadists began on October 17. After months of fighting,The densely-populated west bank of Mosul is now the operation's target.Around 750,000 people still remain in western Mosul, according to UN estimates. Electricity, food, and water shortages have placed the population on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.