© Fox News
News reports of US President Donald Trump's campaign officials colluding with Moscow during his campaign are "not only grossly overstated, but also wrong," White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told Fox News, citing top US intelligence officials.

"I can assure you, the top levels of the intelligence community have assured me that [the allegation] is not only grossly overstated, but also wrong," Priebus said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

"They have made it very clear that the story is complete garbage," he added.

Priebus declined to name his sources within the CIA and FBI, according to the report. "There are certain things that are happening in the news that just aren't honest," the White House official added, when asked to comment on Trump's relations with the media.